HARKER HEIGHTS — The local community gathered at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church Parish Hall Saturday afternoon to find support on Suicide Survivor Day.
The worldwide function was formed by the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention to help survivors find comfort and gain understanding as they share their stories of healing and hope.
“This is one of the events that brings us together and where we feel a relationship with others,” said Nancy Pfiester, organizer of the gathering at St. Paul’s.
Pfiester lost her only son to suicide in 2010 and knows that supporting each other is an important way of continuing one’s life after a tremendous loss.
“This is not the kind of togetherness that you ask for but … it makes us reform and helps us recreate ourselves,” she said.
