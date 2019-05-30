In a jam-packed day of speakers, leadership and empowering activities, 300 girls have the opportunity to be empowered, inspired and educated on how to dream bigger, set goals, effectively manage stress and follow through, according to event organizers.
The third annual Intelligent and Talented Girls conference will take place June 14 at the Killeen Convention & Civic Center. The theme of the conference is “Becoming Me.”
The conference features a keynote address by Kechi Okwuchi, a finalist on America’s Got Talent and a survivor of a plane crash that killed 107 of 109 passengers according to a news release from event co-founder Aya Eneli. Forty tickets will be made available to the public for the keynote address and a luncheon.
Those attending will participate in financial liberty workshops, self-defense training, leadership, goal setting, healthy relationships, social media safety and overall success strategies, Eneli said. The conference will also include a parent track for mothers from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The conference will run from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and will conclude with an ice cream social and dance party.
The mission of Intelligent & Talented Girls is to create an empowering and positive environment for girls in which they are encouraged and taught to dream bigger, think and feel better about themselves, work harder and make smarter choices for their success now and in the future, Eneli said in a news release. .
IT Girls is an educational and mentoring initiative by The Eneli Foundation founded by Dr. Ken and Aya Eneli.
The conference is for girls ages 11-17 years old. Registration is open until Thursday or when the group reaches capacity. Parents may register their daughters for $15 at www.iandtgirls.org.
Scholarships are available for those who qualify.
