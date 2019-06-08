Local knitters and crafters met at the Coffee Beanery inside the Killeen Mall Saturday afternoon to be part of the World Wide Knit in Public Day.
“This is the 10th anniversary for us here in Killeen,” said Doris Moore, organizer of the local crafting group HouseofKnitting — Fun for Everyone. “My son and I found this event on the internet as he was just seven years old.”
WWKIPD started in 2005 and is now the largest knitting event in the world. According to the organizer’s website, it was created to unite knitters everywhere to enjoy each other’s company.
Moore uses the opportunity to raise awareness for her Facebook knitting group and to get people interested in her passion.
“Everything is free here,” Moore said. “We are giving away yarn and needles and we do demos.”
Besides knitting and crocheting, members of the group also include spinners, weavers and lace makers.
“It doesn’t matter if you are a beginner or an expert,” Moore said. “We have a lot of people that just stop by and want to join in. Just give it a try.”
Besides the annual event of World Wide Knit in Public Day, the crafting club meets from noon to 4 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday at the Coffee Beanery in the Killeen Mall, 2100 S.W.S. Young Drive.
Experienced crafters are expected to bring their own supplies but extra materials will be on hand for those new to the activity.
Willempje Maldonado from Killeen has been part of the group for three years and is looking forward to each and every meeting.
“This group gives me companionship,” she said. “I don’t just come here to crochet and knit, but also to socialize and talk.”
Maldonado learned knitting as a first-grader in school and has been crafting ever since.
“I like to do almost everything,” she said. “I like to learn new patterns, sweaters for myself, something different.”
However, the knitting group doesn’t only work on projects for their personal use, but donates the majority of their work.
Besides scarves for the Special Olympics, blankets for Child Protecting Services and wheel chair shawls and lap blankets for the Texas State Veterans Home, the members donate to a variety of charitable organizations.
“Whatever is needed, we just make it and give it away,” Moore said.
With a growing number of members, the group is looking for a new place to meet.
“The owner of the coffee shop is very cooperative, she wants us to be here, but it is getting too small,” Moore said.
She hoped for the organizers of the Killeen Mall to allow the group to set up their own table or to find a free room in a public place in the area, free of charge.
Interested crafters can join the HouseofKnitting — Fun for everyone group on Facebook or visit an upcoming event at the mall .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.