Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A burglary of a habitat was reported at 3:50 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Winchester Drive.
A warrant arrest was made at 4 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of W.S. Young Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:45 a.m. Sunday on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:51 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Jasper Road.
A warrant arrest was made at 11:46 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Fort Hood Road.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:29 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 7:02 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Forest Circle.
A theft was reported at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest was made at 2:09 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Terrace Drive.
An arrest was made at 4 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of North First Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 4:50 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Nelson Drive.
An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 7:20 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Jason Drive.
An accident was reported at 9:59 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest was made at 1:06 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
An animal bite was reported at 4:04 p.m Sunday in the 2700 block of Bradford Drive.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6:20 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Deoram Drive.
An animal bite was reported at 7:19 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Halter Drive.
An arrest was made at 11:32 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of South Farm-to-Market 116.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of north First Street.
LAMPASAS
A disturbance was reported at 12:59 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A noise disturbance was reported at 1:05 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Walnut Street.
Compiled by Monique Brand
ONLINE EXTRA: For more crime news, visit kdhnews.com.
