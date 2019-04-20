NOLANVILLE — The Easter Egg hunt hosted by Nolanville United Methodist Church took place Saturday at Nolanville City Park. Five different churches participated, First Baptist Church, First United Methodist Church, Faith Fellowship Church, Christ Bible Church and Freedom Road Church.
Leslye Clark of First Baptist Nolanville said, “we had 5,000 eggs, four prize eggs and a 70 plus Easter egg hunt for adults over the age of 70.” This was the first time the event was held at the City Park in Nolanville after being at First Baptist Nolanville in the past.
All kids are invited to participate from the time they can walk until fifth grade, Clark said.
Patricia Warden of First United Methodist Church in Nolanville said, “we counted 165 kids.” Having the event at the park really helped turnout and brought people from the community in, Warden said.
Melissa Wagoner is the mother to 3-year-old Gunner Wagoner and this was their first time attending the egg hunt. The younger Wagoner said, “I got eggs!”
The elder Wagoner said, “It was great! The churches did a really good job.”
The egg hunt will continue every year the Saturday before Easter.
