HARKER HEIGHTS — Thousands of people showed up at the Harker Heights Community Park on Saturday for the sixth annual Easter Eggstravaganza hosted by Vintage Church. Children — from babies to age 12 — showed up to hunt eggs and have a good time.
Iggi Cattlin of Vintage Church said, “we just want to put on a great community event for Harker Heights and for everyone who lives here really in the Central Texas area. Come out, have some fun with the family and come get as many eggs and pieces of candy as they can.” There were vendors, food trucks, inflatable games and lots of free candy, Cattlin said.
Michelle Suino is the grandmother of 4-year-old Emmalyn Suino and 1-year-old Elizabeth Suino. The elder Suino said it was the first time that she had been to the event and she, “especially loves this one because they have the special need area.”
The event has a specific area for kids with special needs to be able to hunt eggs. Penny Reese was working the event for her second year.
“We always want to make sure every kid in the community is involved in the event we put on,” she said.
Dawn Biddulph brought her two daughters to the event .
“It’s great, the volunteers that did all the work, it’s amazing,” Biddulph said.
The Easter Eggstravaganza happens every year the Saturday before Easter.
