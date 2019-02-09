LAMPASAS — The Lampasas area Walk Across Texas kickoff meeting took place Saturday. Walk Across Texas is an eight-week program where people walk and report their distances online to track their progress. The hope is that by the end of the program people will continue their healthier habits, officials said.
Karen DeZarn is a county extension agent for Walk Across Texas. DeZarn said the organization has been around for about 20 years. People that register online can get into teams of a maximum of eight people so they can have competition among themselves or have a support group to keep them walking.
DeZarn said the ultimate goal for the eight weeks is for the team of eight adults to walk the number of miles equivalent to the length of Texas — 832.
The website, walkacrosstexas.tamu.edu describes the Walk Across Texas youth program which is similar but instead of being limited to eight team members, the groups contain an unlimited number of kids all working to walk the 832 miles.
Lorrie and Denton Dayton are a mother and son who are planning on participating in the program. Lorrie Dayton said she is doing this to be healthier and that she “had several surgeries so it is hard for me to do certain things.”
Her son, Denton, is participating for himself and to be supportive of his mother.
“If it makes her feel better to do it, might as well do it,” he said.
Those who missed the kickoff meeting or did not know about the event can still register on walkacrosstexas.tamu.edu and begin tracking your distance on Monday.
There is no cost for the program.
