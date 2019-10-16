Community Graphic

A family is hoping to find a match for a bone marrow transplant for 21-year-old Lizzie Tennyson, who has had leukemia since she was 13.

Be the Match Bone Marrow Registry is coming to Killeen from San Antonio on Oct. 26 and will be performing cheek swabs to get people registered for the bone marrow registry and find out if someone is a match for Tennyson.

