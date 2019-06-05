Teleperformance, a tele-marketing company in Killeen, partnered with Feed the Children to provide food, supplies, water and other essentials to 200 families.
On Wednesday, individuals from Teleperformance, the Killeen Food Care Center and other community partners gathered outside the Teleperformance building in Killeen for a food drive.
“We’re not just a call center, but we’re so much more than that,” Katie Anderson of Teleperformance said. Teleperformance has been partnered with Feed the Children since 2006, Anderson said. “We wanted to have the opportunity to do something amazing for our community,” Anderson said. Feed the Children provided 25-pound boxes of non-perishable food items like macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and other items that won’t go bad quickly, Anderson said. Fifteen pound boxes of hygiene products are also provided to the families along with cases of water, graham crackers and cookies, Anderson said.
Susan Parkhill is also an employee with Teleperformance.
“We want to ensure that over the summer, we don’t have hungry children out there or hungry families out there,” Parkhill said about the timing of the food drive. Both Parkhill and Anderson said they notice a much higher need for the food drive in the summer months.
The Killeen Food Care Center was a partner in the food drive and was in charge of eligibility and signing up the 200 families who were served, according to Raymond Cockrell, the director of the food care center.
“The summer months are our most busy months at the food care center, as well. We’ll see right at 30,000 people this summer and about 20 percent of those will be children,” Cockrell said. Heritage House of Central Texas was a partner of Teleperformance at the food drive.
“Our whole mission is to help people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness to become self sufficient, so this was a good partnership to help the community learn more about our resources and what we provide,” said Cotina Quiney, executive director of Heritage House. Quiney did notice some crossover between Heritage House clients and families at the food drive.
For more information or to learn how to donate, visit http://www.foodcare.org/
