The Killeen branch of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission — which provides food stamps, Medicaid for children and other benefits — plans to move to a larger location in south Killeen to accommodate the office's growing needs.
The 10-year lease the commission has signed for 400 Stefek Drive in Killeen will increase the local office space, officials said. The new location is under construction, and once it is ready for move-in, the office will move from the current location at 315 E. Ave. D. in downtown Killeen.
After 20 years at the current location, the projected date for their move is August of 2020, according to Christine Mann, press officer for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
“We are moving to a new location because the current building no longer meets the needs of the agency,” Mann said. “The lobby is not conducive to the new self-service module for clients. In addition, there was limited parking for clients and staff.”
The open standard concept of the new building will better suit the agency’s needs, Mann said.
The new facility offers more square footage, and 66 dedicated parking spaces, according to Francoise Luca, communication specialist with the Texas Facilities Commission.
“We will continue to offer the same services at our new location, which include SNAP benefits, Medicaid for children and pregnant women, and temporary financial assistance,” Mann said.
