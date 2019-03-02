The average price for a gallon of gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area on Thursday was $2.15, which is 6 cents more than last week and 11 cents less than this time a year ago, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was sold at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop and Oak Valley Drive for $2.08 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com on Saturday. The most expensive gas was sold at $2.15 a gallon at four different locations.
In Harker Heights on Saturday, the cheapest gas was sold at Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway and Memory Lane at $2.05 a gallon. The most expensive gas was $2.19 a gallon sold at the Chevron at 200 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 near West Central Texas Expressway.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest gasoline was sold at Murphy USA at 2712 E. Business U.S. Highway 190 near Gibson Street for $2.12 a gallon. The most expensive gasoline was sold at $2.19 a gallon at three different locations.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.18 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 6 cents more than this day last week and is 10 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.42 while drivers in Amarillo and Lubbock are paying the least at $2.11 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.41, which is 3 cents more than this day last week and 13 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Texas is among the 40 states seeing gas price averages increase on the week. At a national level, motorists can fill up for $2.50 or less at four in five gas stations. Pump prices have increased around the country as refineries gear up for spring gasoline production and maintenance season, as well as due to rising crude oil prices.
“While Texas drivers have seen the price of gas rise since the start the year, motorists are still paying 10 cents less per gallon of gas, on average, compared to one year ago,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “Drivers looking to save at the pump should avoid quick accelerations, keep their vehicle properly maintained and remove any unnecessary items in their vehicle to help lighten the load and improve fuel efficiency.”
