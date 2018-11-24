The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $2.26 in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area on Saturday, which is 8 cents less than this day last week and 3 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.31 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is seven cents less than this day last week and is three cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.90 while drivers in Sherman-Denison are paying the least at $2.10 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.61, which is seven cents less than this day last week and eight cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
More than a third of gas stations in Texas are selling regular unleaded gasoline for $2.25 per gallon or less.
In Killeen, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop had the cheapest gas for $1.92 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com Saturday afternoon. H-E-B at 2511 Trimmier Road and AAFES at 4250 Clear Creek Road both sold gas for $1.99.
In Harker Heights Saturday, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway sold the cheapest gas for $1.90 a gallon. Both Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive and Walmart at 960 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 sold gas for $1.92.
In Copperas Cove, Murphy USA at 2712 E. U.S. 190 sold the cheapest gas for $2.08 a gallon. H-E-B at 2990 E. U.S. 190 sold gas for $2.12 a gallon, and Exxon at 301 N. 1st St. sold gas for $2.17.
