By Hunter King
Killeen Daily Herald
The average price for a gallon of gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area on Thursday was $1.89, which is four cents more than last week and 35 cents less than the price per gallon this time last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
In Killeen, the cheapest gas Saturday was sold at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop and Oak Valley Drive for $1.79 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com. Most other places were selling gas at $1.85 a gallon.
In Harker Heights on Saturday, the Sam’s Club on 600 W. Central Texas Expy and Memory Lane sold the cheapest gas at $1.76 a gallon. Both Texaco at 1000 Indian Trail and Verna Lee Boulevard and Chevron at 200 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 near West Central Texas Expressway were selling gas at $1.89 a gallon.
In Copperas Cove on Saturday, the Murphy USA at 2712 E. U.S. 190 near Gibson Street sold the cheapest gas at $1.80. The Chevron at 2101 E. U.S. 190 and ML King Jr. Drive and the Exxon at 301 N. First St. and West Avenue B both sold gas at $1.89.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.93 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent more than this day last week and is 35 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.44 while drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $1.86 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.24, which is one cent more than this day last week and 29 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
The last time the statewide gas price average increased in Texas was on Oct. 10, when the price went from $2.66 to $2.67 per gallon. Since that time, the price had been on a downward trend.
The price of crude oil has been slowly, but steadily increasing since the beginning of the year, which is starting to push up pump prices.
Since the start of 2019, the price per barrel (WTI) has increased $6 to close on Wednesday at $52 per barrel. Overall demand for retail gasoline has been low in the U.S., helping to keep gas prices from going up at a faster pace, despite increasing crude prices.
“While gas prices remain 35 cents less per gallon compared to this time last year, some Texans will start to notice a slight increase in what they pay at the pump this month,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesman. “To save on fuel, drivers should make sure their tires are properly inflated and avoid quick accelerations.”
