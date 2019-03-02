Open Fire International Fellowship on Rancier Avenue held its first-ever health fair Saturday to give local residents the opportunity to come by and get basic health checks done for free.
Pastor Lincoln Coffie said the fair is “part of the church’s mission and vision.”
Coffie is not only the pastor of Open Fire International Fellowship, but he is also a practicing emergency physician. His two passions cross paths through the health fair.
Sherita McQueen, the director of health ministry for the church, said about 200 guests came by the health fair and the church fully intends to continue the event to continue serving the community.
The health fair had businesses like Killeen Modern Dentistry and nonprofit Bring Everyone in the Zone, which focuses on mental health and health of veterans, McQueen said.
Two different counseling firms were also present in Crystal Clear Counseling and Butterflies Prospering Wellness Company. The church also had volunteers who provided blood pressure checks and general health checks.
Apryl Coffie, the assistant pastor at Open Fire International Fellowship, said, “The struggle of health care to be able to get basic benefits,” was a reason for having the health fair.
Juwanna Massey from Grand Prairie came down to visit her nephew and found out about the health fair.
“I think it’s very good,” Massey said. “The hosts are nice and it’s a wonderful atmosphere.”
Kahti Traylor, who is originally from California, she moved to Killeen in January and attends church at Open Fire International Fellowship. She said she thinks the health fair is awesome.
“I was able to get names of where to start to get primary care,” she said.
Pastor Coffie said he wants to help the community achieve spiritual and natural health, and that is the vision he had for starting the health fair.
