COPPERAS COVE – Greg Wenderski, known as the Sword Casting Guy, held an interactive Bronze Age sword casting class in Copperas Cove recently.
The Sword Casting Guy is based in Austin and provides family-friendly sword casting classes across the country.
Desirae Clark brought Wenderski to Copperas Cove for her son.
“I contacted (Wenderski) when I was doing my Christmas shopping and asked if he had any upcoming classes. I asked what would he need to bring it to Copperas Cove. So, he gave me a list of requirements and I figured as soon as a I found a location, the rest would fall into place,” said Clark.
Participants gathered behind Cove Church of Nazarene on Jan. 25 for the class, open to children 7 years old and up.
“I am surprised by how many younger kids there are here today. I did expect them to be older, I think it’s cool that they get in to this young. I wish I could of,” said Eriqa Brixius.
Throughout the day, Wenderski discussed the art of metallurgy, which is a branch of science and technology concerned with the properties of metals and their production and purification.
The five-hour class was divided into three parts.
After the introduction, children and adults picked out and sanded a wooden sword. Then, participants got their hands dirty with sand casting, which is like pouring cement into a sidewalk. Lastly, everyone poured in molten aluminum.
At the end of the day, participants left with a wooden sword and a finished metal sword. Participants paid $90 per sword cast to customize one of eight Bronze Age patterns.
For more, go to swordcastingguy.com.
