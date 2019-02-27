The Korean American Association of Killeen is having a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the March 1st Movement at the newly purchased Korean American Association of Killeen building, 615 N. 8th St, in Killeen at 5 p.m. on Friday.
The public is welcomed to attend.
The March 1st Movement in Korea was a non-violent movement to gain independence from Japanese colonial rule in 1919. While the movement did not immediately result in Korea’s independence, it crystallized a sense of national unity and was a catalyst for the resistance. Today, March 1 is a national holiday throughout South Korea.
“Our goal with this event is to show the strength and courage of the Korean people, and to honor the sacrifices made for our people’s freedom,” said Yun Jun Park, the president of the Korean American Association of Killeen.
Throughout the two-hour event, attendees will be able to see and learn about Korean history and culture to including dances, traditions and food.
Park said to expect “high energy, lots of activities and very good visuals.”
“To me, especially living in Central Texas, this is a day where I can express my pride in my culture and share that with the community,” Park said. “March 1 is one of our biggest events in Korea, and this event is a way for both Koreans and Americans to broaden knowledge on our culture.”
For more information, call the Korean American Association of Killeen at 254-702-4325.
