The Masons of the Pride of Killeen Lodge No. 620 dedicated their building along with a new cornerstone for the building with an elaborate ceremony on Saturday in downtown Killeen.
The ceremony included upwards of 10 to 15 people that were actively involved, whether they spoke, sang or prayed over the group. There were around 50 others in attendance.
Wilbert Curtis is the grand master of the lodge and presided over the ceremony. He said the experience was something he was very proud to be a part of.
Willie Fields is a past master of the lodge, and his name is written on the cornerstone.
“The dedication of the cornerstone is so my grandkids, or their kids, or their kids can walk by and say hey, that is my grandpa or great grandpa.”
Ray Baldwin is the worshipful master of the lodge, and said the event was celebrating the building being paid off by the lodge. The dedication of the cornerstone is “letting membership know this is our house and it is recognized throughout the state of Texas,” Baldwin said.
Lodge No. 620 is very helpful in the community, officials said.
“We help the schools and pass out scholarships,” Fields said.
The lodge also mentors young kids through its youth chapter, Knights of Pythagoras, which helps keep the kids off the street, Fields said.
The cornerstone that was dedicated has names of past masters and others associated with the lodge and their accomplishments.
