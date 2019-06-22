On a cloudy Saturday morning, Killeen-area residents gathered for music, exercise and a good cause, as the Delta Phi Chi Military Sorority hosted its second annual PTSD awareness 5k at the Killeen Community Center.
About 35 participants registered to walk or run in the 5k.
“We want to encourage people to go and get treatment,” founder and sorority president Jennifer Berry said. PTSD can affect anyone who has had a traumatic experience and not just those who were in the military, Berry said.
Eighty percent of the proceeds from the event were donated to the Department of Veterans Affairs PTSD clinics, according to Berry.
Participant Tina Phillips, whose husband and father have both experienced PTSD, said, “I think it’s a really good cause.”
Phillips said she has participated in 5k events before for causes that she supports like PTSD awareness.
“I think that a lot of people need to understand that there is a great deal more people that have PTSD than they understand, and it doesn’t have to be just military,” Phillips said.
Members of the Alpha Gamma Xi Military Sorority also were present at the community center, volunteering to help out during the walk.
They helped register participants and set up stations for water for participants during the race, according to Toye Nickens-Johnson of Alpha Gamma Xi.
