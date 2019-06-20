The Killeen Chapter of the K9 Too Motorcycle Club, will feed the hungry from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Lunch bags will be packed at the club’s meeting place at 401 E. Rancier Ave. Approximately 200 bags will be packed. After packing the bags, K9 Too will deliver them to various places throughout Killeen. They will deliver 60-70 bags to Families in Crisis.
Bags will then be delivered to the tent city in front of the closed homeless shelter and to the Greyhound Bus Station on East Avenue C.
After bags are distributed to those locations, they will distribute the remaining bags to homeless that they see.
Naomi Atkins, a spokeswoman for the chapter, said they saw the need.
“We saw the need in our own community, and that’s why we stepped up,” Atkins said.
K9 Too is looking for monetary donations, as well as food donations such as chips, water and juice.
The proceeds will go to Families in Crisis and Operation Phantom Support.
K9 Too is an all-female chapter of K9 National Motorcycle Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.