National Night Out

McGruff The Crime Dog waves goodbye as he leaves an event on Illinois Avenue during National Night Out in Killeen on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. 

 Sergio Flores | Herald

National Night Out block parties will be held in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and at Fort Hood this Tuesday.

This is the 36th annual observance of National Night Out, which aims to connect police and residents, creating safer neighborhoods.

254-501-7568 | dperdue@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.