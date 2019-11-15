Santa Pals

One of the boxes for the Santa Pals toy drive at the Killeen Daily Herald near Florence and Jasper Road in Killeen.

 Hunter King | Herald

Nearly 300 kids will receive presents for Christmas thanks to the Santa Pals Toy Drive put on by Bring Everyone in the Zone, a nonprofit in Killeen.

The organization has been running the toy drive for over 10 years and has helped thousands of families along the way, according to Maureen Jouett, the head of the nonprofit.

