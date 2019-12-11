Toys for Troops

Jacqlian Vaughn, a local RE/MAX realtor from Killeen, signs up her two children to receive a toy from Operation Phantom Support's Toys for Troops outreach Wednesday. In the background, CEO and founder John Valentine III assists other customers signing up.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

Around 400 kids from the Killeen area will receive a toy this Christmas thanks to a local nonprofit organization in downtown Killeen and its Toys for Troops outreach.

Operation Phantom Support took registrations Wednesday for families who needed a toy this year. The first come, first serve sign up began a little before 10 a.m., and within about an hour, CEO and founder John Valentine III said he had almost half of his goal.

