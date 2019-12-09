Local nonprofit teen mentoring program ImPossible Paradigm Shifters Youth Program is teaming up with Galaxy B&G restaurant in Killeen and Cinergy Cinemas in Copperas Cove to party Dec. 19 ahead of the worldwide release of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
The party will start at 4 p.m. at Galaxy B&G, 104 W Veterans Memorial Blvd., and will feature a costume contest and a raffle drawing to win one of six tickets available for an early screening of the movie that will occur at 7 p.m. in Cove. Raffle tickets are $1 each, plus an additional raffle ticket for every $10 spent at the restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.