Helping the Hands That Feed the Homeless, a local nonprofit organization, honored 14 groups that feed the homeless during the group’s ninth annual banquet Saturday night at the Courtyard by Marriott in Killeen.

The organization was founded by Theresa Anderson nine years ago. The banquet occurs every first Saturday of November, Anderson said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.