Thanksgiving meal

Couple Goldie Lewis (left) and Derek Lewis (middle seated) get served by the church's volunteers at the start of the Thanksgiving block party in downtown Killeen Thursday. The event turned out to feed 600 people in three hours.

 Monique Brand | Herald

Traditionally, the Jesus Hope and Love Mission hosts its free Thanksgiving lunch indoors but there was a new twist this year. 

More than 600 people braved the 49 degree weather — with a wind chill of 46 degrees — and gathered outside the church to feast on their holiday meal on Thursday.

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

Staff Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald fulltime in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. Monique grew up in Killeen.

