PoundPup and Friends hosted a pet adoption event on Saturday at the Killeen Community Center Andy K. Wells Pavilion.
Local rescue groups had adoptable animals available and pet supply vendors were also in attendance.
Liz Rainey is the founder of PoundPup and made the adoption event happen. She said there were around 40 to 50 animals available for adoption including cats and dogs. The animals available for adoption were provided by five different dog rescues and one cat rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.