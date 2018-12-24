Two employee organizations for Killeen police officers have merged members as part of a statewide consolidation of law enforcement advocacy groups, according to an official.
Last week, the Killeen Employee Association and its 155 members announced a merger with the West Bell County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #32 after a vote from membership, said Bobby Castillo, the former president of the KPEA.
The new merged association is now called the Killeen Police Employee Association-Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #32, with an estimated membership, pending signatures, of more than 200.
“The Killeen Police Department had two active law enforcement associations within the organization, but with this merge, it is now only one with all members being represented by one association which then alleviates conflicts within each organization and their mission,” Castillo said in an email.
The vote follows the 2017 merger of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Texas Municipal Police Association, the largest law enforcement advocacy group in Texas.
“We hope this allows us to effectively address work conditions of our employees and identify resources to improve them,” Castillo said. “This will also give us more opportunity to continue our mission and interaction within our community.”
Castillo said the new organization has a temporary board in place and will hold an election for officers in January.
Castillo, who headed the KPEA prior to the merger, said he intended to run for president in the upcoming election.
