The Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors honored several members of the real estate community Thursday at a black-tie dinner, according to a news release.
Thirteen members of FHAAR received the prestigious National Association of Realtors Realtor Emeritus award at Brick & Barrel venue at 415 N. Gray St. The criteria, as set out by the National Association of Realtors, describes the award as a “rare honor.”
“The fact that thirteen local members are to be recipients is even more rare,” said association officials in the release.
The 2019 Texas Association of Realtors Chairman of the Board Tray Bates was present to make the award presentations.
In addition, the association presented local awards: Realtor of the Year for 2018, Affiliate Member of the Year for 2018 and a special award called the FHAAR Lifetime Member. These local awards were presented by Lennox Alfred, FHAAR 2019 President of the Board, and Kandi Luensmann, FHAAR 2019 President-elect.
The 13 recipients of the Realtor Emeritus award are:
- Kenneth “Scooter” Barclay
- Allen Cloud
- Virginia Cloud
- Jim Wright
- Fred Latham
- Janet Bass
- Fred Garvin
- Christian Rousel
- Ronald Parker
- Ann Jost
- Dan Pearson
- Thomas Longfellow
- David Barr
