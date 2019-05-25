The annual flag laying event at the Central Texas Texas State Veterans Cemetery took place Saturday, as hundreds residents of the Killeen community and surrounding areas gathered to place a small American flag in front of every gravestone on site.
Hundreds of cars lined State Highway 195 as residents headed to the cemetery to pay their respects and remember those that have fallen in defense of this country.
“We saw the need for volunteers to place the flags and we just thought it was a good opportunity for the holiday, volunteer Judy Beaumont said. Beaumont and her family saw the event as an opportunity to honor the veterans.
The Green Knights Military Motorcycle Club attended the event to pay their respects.
“I think that us paying respect to them is an important thing to do, especially on this Memorial weekend. That’s what it’s all about,” said Mark Branch, a member of the Green Knights Military Motorcycle Club.
Branch, a 24-year retired military sergeant in the Army, said, “I always had a passion for anyone who does anything patriotic for the nation.”
Large numbers of the volunteers Saturday currently have or had family members that served in the military.
Lisa Alejos has both. Her grandfather served in World War II, and his grave is too far for her to visit, but the veterans cemetery is close by. She also has several other immediate family members who have served, including a cousin who is currently active duty.
“This is the least I can do to show my respect for them,” Alejos said.
