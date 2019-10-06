Nestled way down south of the city of Killeen — 9502 East Trimmier Road, past Chaparral Road — sits a modestly hidden gem: Big Hoss BBQ. Only open on the weekends, this locally-owned and operated restaurant celebrated its 10th anniversary Sunday with a special performance by local musician Jarin Cole, otherwise known as JC Stringz.

“Construction of the restaurant took about three years, and the building officially opened Oct. 9, 2009,” current owner Kelly Brown said. “My father and a group of nine of his friends worked to put this up on nights and weekends.”

