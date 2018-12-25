A line of children and adults snaked its way through the parking lot of Henderson’s Family Restaurant in Killeen on Christmas morning.
The restaurant at 415 E. Avenue A downtown has been offering a free Christmas meal to anyone who needs one for 22 years.
“It is just a blessing that they do this,” restaurant customer Gregory Alford said. Alford was dining alone on Christmas, and said he has had the holiday meal at Henderson’s for the past three years. “I first heard about this through friends. I actually used to come to Henderson’s all the time, because years ago this was my boss’s favorite restaurant.”
Every year on Christmas Day, Henderson’s Family Restaurant opens its doors to those in need during the holidays, whether it be someone without a place to call home, seniors who may not have any living relatives, or Fort Hood soldiers lacking any families or friends in the area.
“Some of the people here today live on practically nothing,” volunteer Robin Mather said. “Jerry (Henderson, the original owner of the restaurant) started this all those years ago because he saw a need that there were a lot of people on the street with nowhere to eat on Christmas, and he wanted to help.”
While the Henderson no longer own the restaurant, current owner Juan Moon has continued the holiday tradition.
In 2017 the restaurant provided a holiday meal to somewhere between 500 and 600 people, according to Mather. She said that same number of people is what the volunteers prepared for this year.
The holiday gifts don’t stop at just a Christmas meal. Lifeway Fellowship Church in Killeen has been helping the restaurant host the lunch for the past 16 years, and church members have donated bags full of important items for those in need.
Each of the holiday gift bags contains socks, a pair of gloves, a hat, a blanket, various toiletry items, assorted food items and even a toy for the children. Everyone who was at the meal was able to pick up a bag, and any bags left over were donated to the Killeen homeless shelter, which would distribute the items as needed.
“If I am in Killeen we try to come to this meal every year,” Robin Taylor said. Taylor was enjoying the holiday meal with her two daughters and two grandchildren. “I have been coming to Henderson’s since the ’80s, and we have been coming to this meal for years. It is amazing that they do this.”
Henderson’s offers the holiday meal on Christmas Day every year from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
