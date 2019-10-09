10-Miler

Texas A&M University-Central Texas' ROTC Army 10-Miler participants are from left, Eric Williams, Brian Avalos, Christian Martinez, Brandy Anderson, Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Evans (instructor), Malinda LaBianca, Charles Clark, Koffi Fiti, Pedro Rivera.

 Courtesy | Israel Jesus Frausto

Eight cadets in the Texas A&M University-Central Texas Reserve Officers’ Training Corps will head to Washington, D.C., to compete in the 35th Army 10-Miler Sunday. This will be the first time the university has sent a group of cadets to compete in the run.

Accompanying the cadets will be three ROTC cadre, including Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Evans, a military science instructor.

