The Christmas season got started early Saturday at the Sisters of Success Friends Holiday Event in Killeen, an event to highlight local female vendors.
With about 12 businesses on hand selling a variety of goods from handbags to clothes to cooking equipment, shoppers were able to come and go as they pleased in a warm and welcoming environment.
Maria Tomas, who was looking over a Tupperware vendor’s goods, said she thought the event was a great opportunity for businesswomen to have a safe, supportive environment.
“I love the mission here, and everything’s so cute,” Tomas said.
Melanie Abbas, who shopped around with her daughter, Alex, said she rarely saw a room full of only female vendors.
“I saw them on Facebook and thought ‘what a cool idea,’” Abbas said.
As well as offering a variety of wares for shoppers, the event also featured door prizes throughout the afternoon.
Sisters of Success Salon is located at 1519 Florence Road in Killeen.
