The Killeen-Cove-Hood Phantoms, a Special Olympics Texas team, will hold a multi-family indoor sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 902 Conder in Killeen.
There will be knick-knacks, kitchenware, furniture, toys, a wide selection of clothes and more. There will also be several collectible vintage Barbies in the box.
Everyone is invited to come out and support the local Special Olympics Texas athletes.
