Jasmine Stewart, a former student at Liberty Hill Middle School in Killeen who will soon be a freshman at Harker Heights High School. has been in the to Houston-Galveston area for the past week participating in a summer 2019 Lone Star Leadership Academy camp.
Jasmine’s selection was based on her outstanding academic success, demonstrated leadership ability, involvement in school and community activities, and a nomination from her teacher, Joy Cassagnol, according to a news release from Lone Star Leadership Academy. The camp started Monday and ended Friday.
Jasmine, 14, joined “a delegation of outstanding students from across the state to develop leadership skills while learning about the great state of Texas and its leaders,” according to the release. She visited significant sites in the Houston-Galveston area including NASA’s Johnson Space Center, Moody Gardens, San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site, Battleship Texas State Historic Site, the Port of Houston, Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts, The Health Museum, and the Houston Museum of Natural Science.
She also took a boat ride on Galveston Bay with a marine biologist and stayed overnight at the George Observatory and Challenger Learning Center. Additionally, Jasmine learned about future career and internship opportunities through career speaker presentations at sites visited.
Education in Action, a non-profit organization, hosts Lone Star Leadership Academy camps to empower young people to be informed and active leaders in their communities. Outstanding Texas students are invited to participate in Lone Star Leadership Academy camps in Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin/San Antonio, and Houston/Galveston. Participants must be in the fourth- through eighth-grades, maintain an 85 or higher average, demonstrate leadership ability, be involved in community or school activities and receive an educator recommendation. Educators are invited to nominate students online at www.educationinaction.org/nominate. For more information call 817-562-4957 or visit www.educationinaction.org or www.facebook.com/educationinaction.
