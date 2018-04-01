The Central Texas Youth Coalition will honor its 2018 Central Texas Incredible Kids at the 19th annual Central Texas Incredible Kids Celebration on April 12 in the Bell County Expo Assembly Hall in Belton.
The celebration, which begins at 11:30 a.m., will focus on the positive impact youth exhibit in their everyday lives.
The youth were selected from nominations received from local schools, organizations and individuals.
Danny Dunn, the mayor of Temple, is the guest speaker.
Entertainment will be provided by the Eagle’s Wings Homeschool Band under the direction of Megan Johnson.
The 2018 Central Texas Incredible Kids are:
Kaydence Roberts, a fourth-grader at Seagert Elementary in Killeen.
Gracie Shelton, a senior at Holland High School.
Leslie Lindholm, a third-grader at Haynes Elementary in Killeen.
Emily Kimball, a fifth-grader at Clements Parson Elementary in Copperas Cove.
Jonathan Boyd, a sixth-grader at Bonham Middle School in Temple.
Garrett Smith, a senior at Belton High School.
Hayleigh Walker, a sophomore at Shoemaker High School.
Bailey Fulmer, a home-schooled senior.
Kaegan Huddleston, a fifth-grader at Highpoint Elementary in Belton.
Kendra Hicks, a senior at Memorial Christian Academy in Killeen.
Local adults and a group that have made a significant difference in the lives of youth will also be recognized at the event. Receiving the Outstanding Achievement for Youth award will be Guy Wilson, Jeff Stegall and the Ashley Furniture Homestore in Killeen.
Jon Charles, chief professional officer of Boys & Girls Clubs Central Texas, will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award. The Central Texas Youth Coalition is a collaboration of the Belton Christian Youth Center, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas, CenTex Chargers Homeschool Sports Association and Ralph Wilson Youth Clubs.
Reservations for the celebration may be made through Saturday at http://incrediblekidscelebration.com or by mailing name, address, and phone number plus payment to Incredible Kids Celebration, 304 W. Avenue B, Killeen, TX 76541, or by calling 254-699-5808, ext. 102. Tickets are $25 per person and should be made payable to Midtown Youth. Read Sunday’s Herald for more information about the 2018 Central Texas Incredible Kids.
