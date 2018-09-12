Joe Lombardi said he can’t wait to see what Carlos the Magician will pull out of his hat Thursday at the United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area’s “magical” kickoff luncheon.
This year’s theme is “The Magic in Life is Giving.”
You can see Magic by Carlos and enjoy related United Way festivities at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3801 S. WS Young Drive. The theme this year is “The Magic in Life is Giving.”
“We’ve always supported the United Way because it’s a great community effort to help others,” said Joe Lombardi, popularly known as the voice above the stadium calling football games for the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs. “Emceeing the luncheon is one way to give back.”
The magic show promises to be a big hit with attendees, “I’m a big fan of magicians. It’s really a great way to kick off the campaign,” Lombardi said.
United Way of Central Texas sponsors helping hands projects across a wide variety of social outreach services. Among them are WINGS (Women Inspiring through Network, Growth, & Strength); CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for children): and the Children’s Advocacy for Peace, which will hold a Concert for Peace at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Beltonian Theater at 219 E. Central Ave., in Belton.
The 2017 fundraising season goal was $650,000.
The cost per person for the Thursday luncheon in Killeen is $10 for open seating and to RSVP, call 254-634-0660.
