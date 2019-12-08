Holiday shopping 1.JPG

Vendor Linda Newsome, right, with Woman Wealth & Wisdom, shows some guests her homemade items at the first Holiday Extravaganza shopping event held at Tabu nightclub in Killeen on Sunday.

 Artie Phillips | Herald

Now that it is officially December, the holiday spirit is definitely in the air, and local vendors were celebrating with a Holiday Extravaganza at Tabu, 3310 S. Fort Hood Street.

"Every year her (Myriam Morales) and her friends do vendor events, so I reached out to her and we wanted to branch out and expand this year," said Carmen Orta, who organized the event alongside Morales. I reached out to her Oct. 28 and we started advertising Nov. 5 and the response just kind of exploded."

artie@kdhnews.com

