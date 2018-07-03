One local veteran is getting her independence back this Fourth of July holiday.
Army National Guard veteran Tiffany Frenchwood was presented with the keys to a 2015 Mazda CX-5 Tuesday afternoon in a ceremony attended by U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock.
After being without a car for several years, Frenchwood will now be able to get to work on time while juggling the hectic schedule of having three school-aged children — without having to rely on public transportation or friends for rides.
Frenchwood was nominated for the car by Soldiers Angels, a nonprofit organization that provides support for service members and veterans.
The vehicle was a donated gift from Caliber Collision and USAA as part of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program and was restored by Fort Hood soldiers participating in Caliber Collision’s Changing Lanes Academy.
Recycled Rides is a program in which collision industry businesses team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals in need. The Changing Lanes Academy provides soldiers transitioning into the civilian workforce with training and certification for a new career in the collision industry.
Over the past five years, Caliber Collision and its industry partners have donated more than 200 vehicles valued at over $2.5 million to veterans, active-duty service members and others in need, according to a news release.
