A small number of veterans enjoyed a quality breakfast for a reasonable price Saturday morning.
The VFW Post 8577 in Copperas Cove serves an all-you-can-eat breakfast every Saturday morning. The meal costs $7 for most but $5 for senior citizens age 70 and above.
Daniel Sellers, one of the veterans who hang out at the VFW, served in the Army for 22 years and now spends some of his time working with the VFWs in the area.
“It’s a pretty good breakfast and for $7 you can’t beat it,” Sellers said.
The breakfast is used as a fundraiser and has been going on for around four or five years, according to Sellers.
There are four military organizations that rotate when they have their breakfast — the VFW, the American Legion, the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association and the 40 and 8.
Richard Murphy is a Veterans of Foreign Wars member who was medically retired 18 months ago and began coming to the breakfast.
“Seven dollars all you can eat and I don’t have to get up and cook and clean myself ... Oh yeah, I’ll pay seven dollars for that,” Murphy said.
“There’s an atmosphere of comfort that you don’t get elsewhere because people here understand you,” he said.
The VFW Post is located at 1506 Veteran’s Ave. in Copperas Cove.
