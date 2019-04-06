On a rainy Saturday morning, about 200 Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off event volunteers met at the Killeen Community Center with a mission in mind: Clean up Killeen. The 2019 trash-off marked 32 years of Keep Killeen Beautiful events like it.
“We have 54 adopted roadside groups and 26 adopted park groups, so most of the groups already know where they’re going to clean; they’re going to clean their respective area,” said Keep Killeen Beautiful Chairperson Bonita Henderson. The groups were dispersed within a 350 square mile radius for the event.
The event took place between 8 and 10 a.m. with a luncheon held for volunteers immediately after. Volunteers were provided necessities like reflector vests, orange trash grabbers and gloves. The first 100 volunteers were given 2019 event shirts, and snacks were provided for all.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra thanked the volunteers who attended, and said it’s people like them that make the city great.
Longtime Keep Killeen Beautiful volunteer Christine Luciano said it’s really a team effort.
“I think a lot of citizens from the area take pride in their community and leverage the opportunities that Keep Killeen Beautiful has for them to help make a difference and help beautify their neighborhoods and parks,” she said. “So, it’s really amazing to see so many different volunteers from different organizations from the area come together.”
Several organizations were represented at the event including Redeemed Christian Church of God, which has participated in the community clean-up event for over 20 years. Another organization of note is Emmanuel Lutheran Church, which has consistently brought in about 35 bags a month since first participating and is often first place in the trash-off.
Trash collection stats are submitted at the end of August and winners will be announced the first week in September. Plans for the Adopt a Park/Adopt a Road Reception where total tonnage collected will be announced and awards will be given is planned for this September.
“We cannot just rest on one day to pick up trash. We have events throughout the year to keep our city clean,” said President of Killeen Volunteer Inc. Lawrence Holly, regarding the volunteer effort and community interest. Holly also noted a slight attendance increase this year despite the weather.
Other clean-up and city care activities are posted online on the city website. Learn more and sign up at www.facebook.com/KeepKilleenBeautiful/.
