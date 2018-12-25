When most people think of Christmas traditions, they tend to think of things like waking up early to open presents around the tree or frantically trying to cook a multi-course dinner before the entire family appears in the living room.
For one Killeen resident, Christmas means helping to serve a free, hot meal to some of the city’s less fortunate residents.
“Each year we start working on this in January, and we work throughout the year,” Robin Mather said. “The cooks start cooking the turkeys right after Thanksgiving, and they don’t stop until it is time to prepare the meal.”
Mather was referring to the staff of Henderson’s Family Restaurant in Killeen, which offers a free Christmas lunch to those in need during the holidays, whether it be someone without a place to call home, seniors who may not have any living relatives, or Fort Hood soldiers lacking any families or friends in the area.
For 22 years, Henderson’s has been hosting this meal, and for 22 years Mather and her husband have been giving their Christmas morning and early afternoon to help make sure everyone who heads to the restaurant has a merry Christmas.
“For me, this is Christmas, this is what Christmas is all about,” she said. “My family, we try to do our Christmas the weekend before the actual day so we can come here and help provide a meal. When we first started doing this, never did we imagine that we could do what we have done in helping all these people.”
Mather said the meal first started when Jerry Henderson, the original owner of the restaurant, “saw a need that there were a lot of people on the street with nowhere to eat on Christmas.”
According to Mather, the first meal was done entirely out of crock pots, and they were able to serve between 25 and 50 people. This year, the meal has expanded to include 65 turkeys, nine large portions of ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinners rolls and dessert.
In addition to the meal, members of Lifeway Fellowship Church donate bags each year which are full of important items for those in need.
Each of the holiday gift bags contains socks, a pair of gloves, a hat, a blanket, various toiletry items, assorted food items and even a toy for the children.
Mather said handing out the bags, especially to little children, always make her tear up a little.
“One year, there was a little girl, she must have just been 4 years old,” Mather remembered. “When we handed her, her bag, she thought she was only allowed to take one or two things out of the bag to keep, so she started going through it. When we told her the entire bag was hers, she just got so excited.”
Mather said she has never missed a Christmas meal, regardless of what may have been going on in her personal life.
“For me, this became more than just one day, it has become a lifetime of helping,” she said. “The blessing overcomes anything I do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.