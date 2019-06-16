A trailer full of suitcases and sleeping gear was parked outside the First United Methodist Church is Killeen on Sunday, awaiting even more equipment. Multiple adults and 40 members of the youth group were loading the trailer and multiple vans in preparation for their week-long mission trip to Baytown to assist in reconstruction efforts after Hurricane Harvey moved through the area in 2017.
“This is probably my sixth mission trip like this with the church,” Valerie Tagoa’i, 17, said. “I just graduated this year, too, so it is going to be my last mission trip as a member of the youth.”
While in Baytown, the youth group will be repairing homes impacted by Hurricane Harvey as well as building wheelchair ramps for elderly and disabled persons in that area.
Having assisted in multiple reconstruction efforts before, Tagoa’i is one of the more experiences builders going on the trip, and she expects she will be helping many of the youth who are going on a mission trip for the first time.
“I really like doing roofing and painting, and I will probably be helping a lot of the younger youth if they have any questions,” she said.
Tagoa’i’s friend Peyton Heidtbrink, 18, also graduated this year, and she thinks that will make this particular mission trip bittersweet.
“I bet I’m going to get at least a bit emotional at the end of the trip,” Heidtbrink said. “Also probably during the nightly meetings where we talk about how the day went. It’s sad, but I’m also really excited to see all the new youth prepare for the trip.”
One of the youth experiencing a mission trip for the first time is Jake Sonier, 13. While a little nervous about spending a week away from home doing reconstruction work, Sonier also said he was excited for the experience.
“I have actually wanted to go on a mission trip for a while now, but this is first year I have been eligible to go,” he said. “I’m not sure what to expect, but I’m looking forward to maybe doing some roofing and some building.”
The group left from FUMC’s parking lot around noon Sunday, and expect to be back from their trip late Saturday evening.
