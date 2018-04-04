Staff at Lometa Independent School District in Lampasas County will soon be able to carry concealed weapons after the school board approved their use at a recent meeting.
The school board voted on March 23 to allow volunteers with concealed carry licenses to begin carrying concealed weapons on campus after undergoing specialized training required by the state.
“We have actually had this policy in place for three or four years,” Superintendent David Fisher said. “It was put in place by the prior administration.”
Fisher said when he was chosen as superintendent he halted the program so the district could update its rules and requirements, and only reopened the program at the meeting.
“Currently 10 members from teachers and staff have volunteered,” Fisher said. “All volunteers are required to already have a concealed carry license and will require additional training. We are in the process of setting up the training now, and we will implement the program as soon as everyone has fulfilled the requirements.”
Lometa is a small school district about 15 miles north of Lampasas. The district has less than 300 students, with elementary and middle school students in one building and high school students in another.
“We are a rural school, we are a long ways away from any larger towns,” Fisher said. “We felt this was needed for the safety and protection of our students and staff. So far there has been no negative response.”
The Herald also asked Killeen Independent School District spokesman Terry Abbott if KISD had any plans to discuss or implement a concealed carry policy. He said he was not aware of any plans at the present time.
