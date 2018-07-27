The Junior Service League Spray Pad at Long Branch Park in Killeen was re-opened Friday after a mechanical failure early this week was repaired, according to Killeen Director of Communications Hilary Shine.
The city said a filter break over the weekend left the water feature temporarily inoperable. The pad is located at 1101 Branch Drive.
Long Branch Pool remains open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.Daily admission is $2 for youth and $3 for adults.
Visit killeentexas.gov/swim for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.