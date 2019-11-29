Toy Run

Approximately 700 motorcylces traveles I-14 through Nolanville as they participate in the Tri County Toy Run on Sunday, December 2, 2018. The toy run began at the American Legion Post 133 in Temple and finished at Lampasas' 281 Cafe and Dance Hall.

 Gabe Wolf | Herald

Hundreds of motorcycles are set to roar through Harker Heights, Killeen and Copperas Cove en route to Lampasas on Sunday as part of the 27th annual TriCounty Toy Run.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. at American Legion Post 133, 1300 S. 25th St. in Temple. The motorcycles will depart Temple at 1 p.m. bound for the 281 Cafe and Dancehall, 300 U.S. Highway 281 in Lampasas.

