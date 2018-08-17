Gatesville police dispatchers confirmed a loud boom heard before noon Friday.
What exactly caused the boom is currently unknown. The boom shook homes and broke windows, according to media reports.
Police Chief Nathan Gohlke, however, said police have received no reports of damage.
The boom could have occurred outside of Gatesville and Coryell County, and potentially could have been heard in McClennan County, Gohlke said.
"We don’t have a clue," Gohlke said. "I can’t even speculate."
Reports of the boom come about a month and a half after a gas-related explosion June 26 at Coryell Memorial Hospital killed two construction workers and injured more than a dozen.
Hospital spokeswoman Carly Latham said the boom did not occur at the hospital.
This story will be updated.
