After storms initially moved through the Killeen/Fort Hood area Saturday evening, more storms came through late Sunday night and early this morning, bringing with them more than an inch and a half of new rainfall.
According to data obtained from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth, there was new rainfall in the amount of 1.67 inches from the overnight storms.
Today there is a 30% chance of storms during the day, which is expected to drop to 20% tonight. The high temperature today could reach 89 degrees while the low temperature is expected to hit 72 degrees.
Rain chances will be back in the forecast Tuesday, with a 20% chance of rain during the day and night. The high temperature Tuesday could reach 91 degrees while the low temperature is expected to hit 73 degrees.
The chance of rain will climb on Wednesday with a 30% chance of rain during the day and night. Wednesday's high temperature is expected to reach 88 degrees while the low could drop to 74 degrees.
Only Thursday, July 4, there will be a 20% chance of rain during the day and night before 8 p.m. The high temperature Thursday could reach 92 degrees while the low temperature is expected to hit 74 degrees.
