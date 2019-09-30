WEATHER Graphic

The weekend's low rain chances will stick around through the early part of the week and make a reappearance at the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.

There will be 20% rain chances today and Tuesday, with some small chances of scattered thunderstorms today and Tuesday. The rain chances will skip Wednesday and reappear in the forecast Thursday and Friday.

