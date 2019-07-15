There is a small chance of rain in the forecast later this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
According to the NWS, there is a 20% chance of rain today after 1 p.m.The skies for the rest of the week are expected to be either sunny or mostly sunny.
This week's high temperatures are expected to start out in the low 90s and continue to rise throughout the week. Today's high temperature is expected to reach 94 degrees while the low temperature is expected to drop to 76 degrees.
The high temperature on Tuesday is expected to hit 97 degrees under clear skies. The low temperature is expected to drop to 76 degrees.
On Wednesday the high temperature will only reach 98 degrees under sunny skies, and the low temperature will stay around 76 degrees.
On Thursday the high is again expected to reach 99 degrees, while the low temperature is again predicted to hit 76 degrees.
The high temperature on Friday is expected to reach 98 degrees, while the low temperature is predicted to drop to 75 degrees.
